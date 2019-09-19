Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Southeast Banks businesses, Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp Inc. 46 3.52 N/A 3.90 12.25 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 56 4.55 N/A 4.97 12.23

Table 1 demonstrates Republic Bancorp Inc. and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Republic Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Republic Bancorp Inc. and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Republic Bancorp Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.3% of Republic Bancorp Inc. shares and 82.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of Republic Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic Bancorp Inc. -0.58% -4.57% -1.51% 15.81% -2.15% 23.37% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.3% 4.72% 5.18% 11.23% -2.89% 31.76%

For the past year Republic Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats Republic Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.