Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Comparison side by side

Both Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp Inc. 46 3.56 N/A 3.90 12.25 Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 41 3.88 N/A 3.67 11.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Republic Bancorp Inc. and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. Community Trust Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Republic Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Republic Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Republic Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.6 and it happens to be 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Republic Bancorp Inc. and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.3% and 59.8%. Republic Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic Bancorp Inc. -0.58% -4.57% -1.51% 15.81% -2.15% 23.37% Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.67% 0.36% 1.17% 3.3% -14.31% 6.77%

For the past year Republic Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Community Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Republic Bancorp Inc. beats Community Trust Bancorp Inc.