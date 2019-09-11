Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.09 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Replimune Group Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Replimune Group Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Replimune Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 81.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 47.8%. Insiders owned 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.