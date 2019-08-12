Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Replimune Group Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Replimune Group Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.