Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares and 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. About 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.