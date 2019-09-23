Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.64 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. On the competitive side is, Orgenesis Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Replimune Group Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.38% for Replimune Group Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.