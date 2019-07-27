Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

As Biotechnology companies, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.45 N/A 3.52 4.18

Demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and Innoviva Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 66 and 66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Replimune Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares and 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares. 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.