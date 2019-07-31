Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.61 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 38.1 and 38.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innoviva Inc. are 66 and 66 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Replimune Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 80.7%. About 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.