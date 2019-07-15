Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 155.76 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Replimune Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 38.1 while its Quick Ratio is 38.1. On the competitive side is, Gritstone Oncology Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Replimune Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average target price and a 67.42% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 57.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.