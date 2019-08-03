Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Replimune Group Inc. and Genfit SA Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 228.49% and its average target price is $56.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Replimune Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.