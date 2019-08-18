Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

We are comparing Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Replimune Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 22.4%. About 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.