Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

We are contrasting Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Replimune Group Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 38.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 38.1. The Current Ratio of rival Celsion Corporation is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 9.8%. 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was less bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.