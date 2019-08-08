Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 403.39 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Replimune Group Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was less bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.