Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Both Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Replimune Group Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 38.1 while its Current Ratio is 38.1. Meanwhile, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.