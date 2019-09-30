Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Replimune Group Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 28,438,030.56% -31.4% -23.7% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Replimune Group Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.25% for Replimune Group Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 71.6%. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.