Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Contrasting side by side

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. On the competitive side is, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 31.8% respectively. 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

On 4 of the 6 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.