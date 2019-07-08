Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Contrasting side by side

Both Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Replimune Group Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 70.20% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 48.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has stronger performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.