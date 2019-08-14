Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Comparison side by side

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.03 N/A -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Replimune Group Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Replimune Group Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Replimune Group Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 185.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 35.9%. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.