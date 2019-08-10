Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 141.10 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Replimune Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Replimune Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Replimune Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 84.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 65% respectively. Insiders owned 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.