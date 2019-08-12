Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparison side by side

Both Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Replimune Group Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Replimune Group Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. On the competitive side is, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 17.5% respectively. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.