Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.97 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 2.8 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Replimune Group Inc. and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Replimune Group Inc. has a 85.87% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 48.51% and its consensus target price is $7.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Replimune Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 69.1% respectively. 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.