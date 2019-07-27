Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

Since Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Replimune Group Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 38.1 while its Quick Ratio is 38.1. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Replimune Group Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 173.97% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.