Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Contrasting side by side

Both Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 557.32 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Replimune Group Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1 respectively. Its competitor Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 84.6%. Insiders owned roughly 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has weaker performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.