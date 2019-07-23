Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparison side by side

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Replimune Group Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Replimune Group Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 3.6%. About 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

Summary

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.