Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 46.24 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Replimune Group Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replimune Group Inc. and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 38.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 38.1. The Current Ratio of rival Alector Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Replimune Group Inc. and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 41.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 45.7% respectively. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. was more bullish than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.