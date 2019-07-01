Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparison side by side

Since Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.81 N/A -0.42 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8%

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 38.1 while its Quick Ratio is 38.1. On the competitive side is, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 11.7 Current Ratio and a 11.7 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Replimune Group Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 27.2%. Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.4%. Competitively, 1.2% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24%

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.