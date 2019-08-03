Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) Analysts See $-0.32 EPS; Macrogenics Has 2.15 Sentiment

Analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to report $-0.32 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.70 EPS change or 84.16% from last quarter’s $-2.02 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Replimune Group, Inc.’s analysts see 113.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 28,197 shares traded. Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has declined 17.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 88 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 41 sold and decreased stakes in Macrogenics Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 40.11 million shares, up from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Macrogenics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 30 Increased: 52 New Position: 36.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $402.16 million. The firm uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $681.09 million. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate.