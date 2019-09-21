Repligen (RGEN) Stake Held by Eventide Asset Management Llc; As Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Stock Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Has Trimmed by $11.00 Million Its Position

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 169,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 836,823 shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.86 million, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 5.41M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt stated it has 143,954 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 9,533 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants accumulated 125 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Tower Limited Co (Trc) reported 0% stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 0% or 5,153 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.15% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Conestoga Advisors Ltd invested in 1.70 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). 14,030 were reported by Mason Street Limited. 4,302 were accumulated by Lpl Finance Lc. Putnam Invests Lc invested in 92,917 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.01% or 486,457 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 26,100 shares to 17,400 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,500 shares, and cut its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $38.15M for 8.47 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 141.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold BBBY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 152.51 million shares or 3.58% more from 147.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Profund Lc owns 14,217 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 7,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 966 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 22,163 shares in its portfolio. Rowland Counsel Adv stated it has 27,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 23,200 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Oldfield Prtn Llp has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 177,499 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 11.48 million shares. The Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 255,800 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 200,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 25,167 shares.