Repligen (RGEN) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Stake; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 226,872 shares traded or 92.53% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 14,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,128 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 95,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 333,257 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 10,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 129,477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 49,706 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 17,274 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 89,903 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 0.06% or 78,971 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 615,746 shares. Raymond James & owns 5,192 shares. 1,771 are owned by Advisory Networks Lc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Rafferty Asset Limited holds 0.05% or 52,395 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,622 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 424 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 86,509 shares. Asset Incorporated invested in 26 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 951,189 shares to 963,722 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 156,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.16 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.56 million for 97.67 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.