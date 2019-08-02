Repligen (RGEN) Reaches $90.16 After 9.00% Down Move; Citrix Systems (CTXS)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 230 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 209 trimmed and sold stakes in Citrix Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 140.26 million shares, up from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Citrix Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 171 Increased: 163 New Position: 67.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. It makes various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody drugs. It has a 196 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud service worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.29 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 25.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

13D Management Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. for 117,532 shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 43,449 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rdl Financial Inc has 1.95% invested in the company for 28,529 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.86% in the stock. Farallon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.99 million shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.39 million for 24.32 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.