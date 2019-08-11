Repligen (RGEN) Holding Has Upped by Algert Global Llc; Manchester Capital Management Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 31,762 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 25,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 466,958 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability owns 25,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,627 shares. Ajo Lp reported 19,379 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt has 5,430 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York holds 0.03% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) or 20,905 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Summit Creek Advsr stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Moreover, Piedmont Investment has 0.02% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 9,841 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 6,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 99,568 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc reported 0.08% stake. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Nj holds 500,868 shares. 10,500 are owned by First Manhattan Co. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 92,917 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 66,885 shares.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/15: (JBHT) (UBNK) (VKTX) Higher; (RGEN) (ARW) (EPRT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Repligen (RGEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NuCana Initiates Dosing in Phase I Study for Solid Tumors – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Repligen to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp by 72,462 shares to 74,325 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 14,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,408 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 22,521 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 24.21% or 1.50M shares. L & S has 110,556 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc holds 4.17% or 414,611 shares. Alphamark Advsrs has 2,997 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb Fin Commercial Bank N A has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,226 shares. Btc Mgmt accumulated 123,515 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monroe Savings Bank Tru Mi reported 20,409 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Intll Limited has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,767 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.01% or 131,997 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 1.9% or 13.12M shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated has 4.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Microsoft Stock the Safest Trade in Big Tech Right Now? – Investorplace.com” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,707 shares to 24,673 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,141 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).