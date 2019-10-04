Repligen (RGEN) Holder North Star Asset Management Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $12.09 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 223,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216,000, down from 227,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 2.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc analyzed 3,530 shares as the company's stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 143,954 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.37 million, down from 147,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 188,475 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.31B for 8.75 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,595 shares to 138,541 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 20,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie accumulated 29,745 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 16,232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited reported 127,463 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.07% or 325,554 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,894 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.58% or 56,900 shares. Hm Payson reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Iowa Bancorp invested in 0.66% or 27,306 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc reported 39,494 shares. Fca Tx stated it has 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Staley Advisers holds 3.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 831,095 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,582 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cambridge reported 0.02% stake. Capital Invest Lc holds 43,744 shares.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31 million for 94.99 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL) by 2,025 shares to 22,046 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 70,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).