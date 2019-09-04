Repligen (RGEN) Forms $90.33 Double Top; Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Sentiment Is 1.69

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 22 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 13 reduced and sold equity positions in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.42 million shares, up from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) formed double top with $95.75 target or 6.00% above today’s $90.33 share price. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has $4.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 77,645 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Alexandria Capital Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II for 481,053 shares. Bank Of Stockton owns 40,943 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selway Asset Management has 0.14% invested in the company for 15,100 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,000 shares.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $984.05 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 158 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PML – Get Out While You Still Can! – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PML: Priced Out Of The Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PIMCO CEF Update | July – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PIMCO Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Final Results of Tender Offers for Auction Rate Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 30,908 shares traded. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31M for 112.91 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.