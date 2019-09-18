Repligen (RGEN) Forms $80.99 Double Top; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Trimmed By $372,960 Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) formed double top with $85.85 target or 6.00% above today’s $80.99 share price. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has $4.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 462,817 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 1.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 3,552 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 197,327 shares with $20.83M value, down from 200,879 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $13.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 554,047 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 15,982 shares to 559,052 valued at $102.37M in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,124 shares and now owns 401,558 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 2.74% above currents $110.96 stock price. Atmos Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37 million for 60.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.30M for 101.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.