Repligen (RGEN) Forms $76.65 Double Top; Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Sentiment Is 1.81

Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 65 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 36 reduced and sold stock positions in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 27.16 million shares, down from 27.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lakeland Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 49 New Position: 16.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) formed double top with $81.25 target or 6.00% above today’s $76.65 share price. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has $3.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 564,232 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Repligen Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments reported 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 4,409 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Miura Global Mngmt Limited Liability owns 175,000 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 2,408 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,435 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier Associate has invested 0.1% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group stated it has 267,295 shares. Carroll Financial Associates accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 434,553 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg reported 0.08% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 86,885 shares. Cetera Lc has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Stifel owns 10,897 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31 million for 95.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $785.11 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for 338,931 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.44 million shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Capital Management Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 132,727 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 1.05% in the stock. Jcsd Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 87,162 shares.

