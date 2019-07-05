Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

We are contrasting Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 63 19.83 N/A 0.37 185.51 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 87.75 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.06 shows that Repligen Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Repligen Corporation has a -25.03% downside potential and an average target price of $65. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential downside is -4.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.