Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 76 16.97 N/A 0.46 204.75 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 12.64 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Repligen Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Repligen Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Repligen Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Repligen Corporation is $110, with potential upside of 43.49%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $229.6 consensus price target and a 35.11% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Repligen Corporation appears more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 97.8%. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on 7 of the 11 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.