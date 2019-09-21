Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3753.54 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.32 beta which makes it 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Repligen Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Repligen Corporation has a 34.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $110. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 231.13%. The data provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Repligen Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 59%. Insiders owned 1% of Repligen Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.