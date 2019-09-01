Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 73 20.54 N/A 0.46 204.75 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Repligen Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 82.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Repligen Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation has a 18.52% upside potential and an average target price of $110.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Repligen Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.