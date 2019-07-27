Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Since Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 67 21.86 N/A 0.37 185.51 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.25 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Repligen Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Repligen Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.53 beta and it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 9.9 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Repligen Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.4% and 95.24%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has stronger performance than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.