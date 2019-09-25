Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Since Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 76 17.53 N/A 0.46 204.75 Moderna Inc. 18 55.36 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Repligen Corporation and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation. Its rival Moderna Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Moderna Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Repligen Corporation has a consensus target price of $110, and a 38.87% upside potential. Competitively Moderna Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 124.47%. The results provided earlier shows that Moderna Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 42.4% respectively. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats Moderna Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

