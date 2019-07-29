Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 67 22.32 N/A 0.37 185.51 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Repligen Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk and Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Repligen Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Repligen Corporation’s average target price is $65, while its potential downside is -31.19%. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $15.42, while its potential upside is 1,240.87%. Based on the results shown earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares and 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.