Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 63 19.32 N/A 0.37 185.51 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 133.04 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Repligen Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Iterum Therapeutics plc is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Repligen Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -23.04% for Repligen Corporation with consensus price target of $65. Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 156.80%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares and 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.