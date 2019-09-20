Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.24 N/A 0.46 204.75 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Immutep Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Repligen Corporation and Immutep Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation’s upside potential is 33.48% at a $110 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Immutep Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.