Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

We will be comparing the differences between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 65 20.07 N/A 0.37 185.51 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.64 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Risk and Volatility

Repligen Corporation has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmuCell Corporation are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Repligen Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation has a -25.93% downside potential and an average target price of $65.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares and 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats ImmuCell Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.