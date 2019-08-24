Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 71 19.36 N/A 0.46 204.75 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 76.53 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 77.49% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.