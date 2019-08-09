Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 69 19.96 N/A 0.46 204.75 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 11.33 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Repligen Corporation and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Repligen Corporation and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Repligen Corporation and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Repligen Corporation’s consensus price target is $65, while its potential downside is -30.64%. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 332.43% and its consensus price target is $24. Based on the results delivered earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.