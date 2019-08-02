Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 68 21.31 N/A 0.46 204.75 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 12.82 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Repligen Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Repligen Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Repligen Corporation is $65, with potential downside of -27.91%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 892.65% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dynavax Technologies Corporation looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 83.3%. Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.