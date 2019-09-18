Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Since Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 17.93 N/A 0.46 204.75 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Repligen Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Repligen Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has -0.06 beta which makes it 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 35.82% and an $110 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 30.6%. Insiders held 1% of Repligen Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.