Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 75 18.12 N/A 0.46 204.75 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Repligen Corporation and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

Repligen Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation has a 34.36% upside potential and an average price target of $110.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.